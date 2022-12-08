Information analysis agency
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
РЖД дает 20% скидку на перевозки по МТК «Север-Юг»
08.12.2022

Ruissian Railways Offer 20% Discount for North-South Transport Corridor Freight

    • The Russian Railways Board has decided to support container transportation by the eastern branch of the North-South international transport corridor linking Russian with the Caspian countries, the Persian Gulf, Central, South and Southeast Asia.

    According to the company, a 20% discount will be offered for 2023 for export and import container traffic via the Russia-Kazakhstan border crossings provided that cargo also crosses the Bolashak-Serkhrtyaka border crossing between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

    Russian Railways also extended into 2023 the 20.7% discount for import containers carried in gondola cars from the ports in the Russian Far East.


  • Statistics and Analysis for All RF Sea Ports and Terminals


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    01.08.2022
    Russian Railways’ Loading Statistics for January-July 2022
    In January-July 2022, Russian Railways loaded 716.9 mn tons of cargo, down 3.2% year-on-year. […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022Russian Railways
    0
    10.11.2022
    Russian Railways to Build Transport and Logistics Center in Moscow
    Russian Railways intend to build a transport and logistics center to be branded Yuzhny […]
    Infrastructure projectMoskvichTransport and logistics centerYuzhny Port
    0
    20.05.2022
    Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Up 5.7% in January-April 2022
    Russian Railways have reported a 5.7% year-on-year increase in rail container traffic during January-April […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022ContainersRussian Railways
    0
    14.06.2022
    Russian Railways and Turkmen Railways Sign MoU
    On June 9, 2022, Russian Railways and Turkmen Railways concluded a Memorandum of Understanding […]
    CooperationMemorandum of UnderstandingRussian RailwaysTransport corridor
    0
    09.08.2022
    Russian Railways’ Domestic Container Traffic Up 4.6% in January-July 2022
    Russian Railways have reported a 0,7% year-on-year increase in rail container traffic during January-July […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022Russian Railways
    0
    12.10.2022
    Russian Railways’ January-September 2022 Laden Container Traffic Level with 2021
    Russian Railways have reported a 0,5% year-on-year increase in rail container traffic during January-September […]
    2022ContainersRussian Railways
    0


  •  


  • customs statistics




    • Container Shipping Show All
    08.12.2022 Ruissian Railways Offer 20% Discount for North-South Transport Corridor Freight
    07.12.2022 Russian Railways’ Domestic Container Traffic Up 3.4% YoY in January-November 2022
    06.12.2022 Direct China Service via Northern Sea Route Makes Second Call at St. Petersburg
    06.12.2022 Modul Expands Direct St. Petersburg – India Service
    06.12.2022 Ruscon Loads Linseeds into Liner Bags
    05.12.2022 Russian Arctic Ports’ Container Traffic Up 24% YoY in October
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    28.11.2022 Russia Increases Nitric Fertilizers Export Quota
    16.11.2022 Russia’s Vice Premier on Transport Corridors Development
    15.11.2022 Draft Bill on Northern Delivery Developed
    14.11.2022 Russian Railways’ Investment Programmee 2023 Worth More than Trillion Rubles
    08.11.2022 Russian Ports to Add 50 Million Tons Capacity in 2022
    28.10.2022 Delo’s Grain Terminal Approved for Exports to China
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found

  • Login