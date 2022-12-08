Ruissian Railways Offer 20% Discount for North-South Transport Corridor Freight

The Russian Railways Board has decided to support container transportation by the eastern branch of the North-South international transport corridor linking Russian with the Caspian countries, the Persian Gulf, Central, South and Southeast Asia.

According to the company, a 20% discount will be offered for 2023 for export and import container traffic via the Russia-Kazakhstan border crossings provided that cargo also crosses the Bolashak-Serkhrtyaka border crossing between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

Russian Railways also extended into 2023 the 20.7% discount for import containers carried in gondola cars from the ports in the Russian Far East.