08.12.2022

Rosneft Inaugurates Berth to Serve Vostok Oil Project

    • RN-Vankor, the upstream division of Rosneft, has completed building a berth on the Yenissei River near the settlement of Vorontsovo on the Taimyr Peninsula to serve the oil major’s large-scale Vostok Oil investment project.

    According to Rosneft, the berth is to start handling cargo delivered by the Northern Sea Route soon. Meanwhile, a second berth is under construction.

    A warehousing facility with a temporary seasonal workers’ camp, a helipad, access roads and other infrastructure will be set up in Vorontsovo.

    During the coming winter navigation season, cargo for the construction of the mainline Vankor – Payakha – Bukhta Sever pipeline are to be shipped there by the Northern Sea Route.

    The berth will be also used to unload modules, pre-assembled blocks, reinforced concrete slabs, specialized machinery and equipment for oil pumping station No2 to be built 15 mn off Vorontsovo.

    All in all, 16 new berths are to be developed on the Taimyr Peninsula to serve Vostok Oil. For the time being, eight berths are used to ship cargo for the project by the Yenissei River. To accommodate the cargo delivered, 11 warehousing with a total area of 100 hectares facilities have been built next to the berths.

    In the near future, two more new berths and a warehousing facility are to be built on the Yenissei River.

    Cargo for Vostok Oil is delivered to the site by the Yenissei River from Krasnoyarsk, by the Northern Sea Route from Arkhangelsk and Murmansk, and from West Siberia. The ports of Dudinka and the warehousing facility near Igarka are used to handle the cargo.


