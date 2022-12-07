Information analysis agency
Начало периода ледокольных проводок в Архангельске
07.12.2022

Icebreaking Season Starts in Arkhangelsk

    • Starting December 1, 2022, the 20222-2023 icebreaking season is announced in the sea port of Arkhangelsk. According to Rosmorport, the first icebreaking operation during this winter navigation season was performed by the icebreaker “Kapitan Yevdokimov” as it escorted the MT “Dvina” to Arkhangelsk on December 5.

    Ice started building up in Arkhangelsk since November 20, solid ice covered the port basin by November 26, and now the ice in the port is 10-15 thick.

    During this winter navigation season, two Rosmorport-operated icebreakers, the “Kapitan Yevdokimov” and the “Kapitan Chadaev” will be deployed in Arkhangelsk.

    Two more icebreakers, the “Dikson” and the “Kalitan Dranitsyn”, will provide services to vessels in the White Sea and in the port of Kandalaksha.

    Photo: courtesy of Rosmorport


