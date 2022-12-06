Information analysis agency
Рус
Второе судно на сервисе Петербург – Индия
06.12.2022

Modul Expands Direct St. Petersburg – India Service

    • modul mirex1 Modul Expands Direct St. Petersburg – India ServiceRussia’s major freight forwarding and intermodal operator Modul has expanded its direct deep sea service between St. Petersburg and Indian ports adding a vessel and ports of call.

    Now two container ships are deployed in the service which calls not only at Nhava Sheva but also at Mundra and Chennai in India.

    The service branded MIREX was launched in June this year. On December , 2022, the fifth call of the service was made at Petrolesport terminal in St. Petersburg, an asset of Global Ports group.

    Since the launch of the service, more than 5,000 TEU was transported. Exports from India include rice, peanuts, frozen vegetables and meat products, while exports consist of fertilizers and chemical products.

    In addition to deep sea, Modul also offers multimodal overland solutions both in Russia and in India.

    Photo: courtesy of Modul


