Второй судозаход прямого сервиса из Китая на ПКТ
06.12.2022

Direct China Service via Northern Sea Route Makes Second Call at St. Petersburg

    • December 5, 2022 St. Petersburg-based First Container Terminal, part of Global Ports, hosted a second call of the direct service from China launched November this year. 

    The ice-strengthened 718 TEU MV “Monchegorsk” transited the Northern Sea Route to deliver to St. Petersburg chemicals machinery and equipment, and consumer goods.

    The regular direct China – Russia service kinking the Russian Baltic with Qingdao, Lianyungang, Taicang and Nansha in China is operated by Transmasters Ltd. The service frequency is monthly.

    Photo: courtesy of Global Ports


    • Leave a Reply

  •  




