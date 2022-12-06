Direct China Service via Northern Sea Route Makes Second Call at St. Petersburg

December 5, 2022 St. Petersburg-based First Container Terminal, part of Global Ports, hosted a second call of the direct service from China launched November this year.

The ice-strengthened 718 TEU MV “Monchegorsk” transited the Northern Sea Route to deliver to St. Petersburg chemicals machinery and equipment, and consumer goods.

The regular direct China – Russia service kinking the Russian Baltic with Qingdao, Lianyungang, Taicang and Nansha in China is operated by Transmasters Ltd. The service frequency is monthly.

Photo: courtesy of Global Ports