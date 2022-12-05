Information analysis agency
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Грузооборот российского транспорта, 10 месяцев 2022: перевозки автомобильным транспортом увеличились
05.12.2022

Russian Transport Sector in January-October 2022: Sea Freight Up 15%

    • During January-October 2022, cargo volume carried by all transport modes in the RF transport system was down 1.1% year-on-year to 6.55 bn tons.

    According to the RF Statistics Agency, the largest volume was transported by road, up 0.4% year-on-year to 4.52 bn tons.

    Rail freight declined by 3.5% year-on-year down to 1.02 bn tons.

    Pipeline traffic was down 6.2% year-on-year to 880.3 mn tons. Gas pipeline transportation declined by 16.2% down to 394.1 mn tons. The volume of crude oil pipeline transportation increased by 4% to 450.5 mn tons and that of product pipeline transportation by 2.3% to 35.8 mn tons.

    Sea freight grew by 14.9% year-on-year up to 22.4 mn tons.

    Inland shipping volume increased by 0.3% year-on-year up to 99.7 mn tons.

    Air transport carried 0.51 mn tons, down 57.1% year-on-year.

    Chart by Visualizer
    Chart by Visualizer

    In October 2022, all the transport modes carried jointly 0.6% less cargo than in the previous month. Inland shipping volumes declined the worst, down 14.8%.


  • Statistics and Analysis for All RF Sea Ports and Terminals


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    11.05.2022
    Caspian Basin Ports’ Throughput in March 2022: Crude Oil Down
    The total cargo throughput via the Caspian basin ports in March 2022 declined by 44.6% year-on-year.
    Only for subscribers
    2022Caspian basinPortsThroughput
    0
    31.03.2022
    Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in February 2022 Up 12.5%
    The total container throughput via the Arctic basin ports in February 2022 increased by 12.5% year-on-year.
    Only for subscribers
    2022Arctic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    06.09.2022
    Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports Up 4-fold in July 2022
    The total container throughput via the Caspian basin ports in July 2022 surged 4-fold […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022Caspian basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    02.11.2022
    Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in September 2022
    The total container throughput via the Caspian basin ports in September 2022 surged 3.6-fold […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022Caspian basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    14.03.2022
    Freight Traffic by Saimaa Canal Drops 60% in January
    According to the Statistics Finland, freight traffic by the Saimaa Canal amounted to 25.8 […]
    2022Saimaa CanalFinland
    0
    08.06.2022
    Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in April 2022 Up 52.1%
    The total container throughput via the Arctic basin ports in April 2022 increased by […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022Arctic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0


  •  


  • customs statistics




    • Container Shipping Show All
    02.12.2022 FESCO Plans China – St. Petersburg Deep Sea Service
    01.12.2022 Container Traffic via Russian Far East Ports Up 23% in October 2022
    28.11.2022 New Viet Nam and China Service to Vladivostok
    25.11.2022 FESCO Studies Options to Launch Egypt Reefer Service
    23.11.2022 Container Traffic via Azov and Black Sea Ports, October 2022
    21.11.2022 TransContainer Modernizes Kirov Terminal
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    28.11.2022 Russia Increases Nitric Fertilizers Export Quota
    16.11.2022 Russia’s Vice Premier on Transport Corridors Development
    15.11.2022 Draft Bill on Northern Delivery Developed
    14.11.2022 Russian Railways’ Investment Programmee 2023 Worth More than Trillion Rubles
    08.11.2022 Russian Ports to Add 50 Million Tons Capacity in 2022
    28.10.2022 Delo’s Grain Terminal Approved for Exports to China
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found

  • Login