Russian Transport Sector in January-October 2022: Sea Freight Up 15%

During January-October 2022, cargo volume carried by all transport modes in the RF transport system was down 1.1% year-on-year to 6.55 bn tons.

According to the RF Statistics Agency, the largest volume was transported by road, up 0.4% year-on-year to 4.52 bn tons.

Rail freight declined by 3.5% year-on-year down to 1.02 bn tons.

Pipeline traffic was down 6.2% year-on-year to 880.3 mn tons. Gas pipeline transportation declined by 16.2% down to 394.1 mn tons. The volume of crude oil pipeline transportation increased by 4% to 450.5 mn tons and that of product pipeline transportation by 2.3% to 35.8 mn tons.

Sea freight grew by 14.9% year-on-year up to 22.4 mn tons.

Inland shipping volume increased by 0.3% year-on-year up to 99.7 mn tons.

Air transport carried 0.51 mn tons, down 57.1% year-on-year.

In October 2022, all the transport modes carried jointly 0.6% less cargo than in the previous month. Inland shipping volumes declined the worst, down 14.8%.