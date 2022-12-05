Information analysis agency
Атомный ледокол «Урал» вышел в первый рабочий рейс
05.12.2022

Nuclear Icebreaker “Ural” Sets Sail for First Mission

    • On December 2, 2022, the second serial universal Design 22220 nuclear icebreaker “Ural” set sail from Atomflot’s base in Murmansk.

    The ceremony attended by Vyacheslav Ruksha, Deputy Director of Rosatom, Director of the Northern Sea Route Directorate, Olga Kuznetsova, Vice Governor of Murmansk Oblast, Leonid Irlitsa, Acting Director of Atomflot, Alexey Kadilov, Managing Director of Baltic Shipyard, and other officials.

    Ruksha congratulated the captain and the crew of the icebreaker and thanked the marine engineers, the shipbuilders, the contractors and all other parties who took part in building the vessel.

    He put special emphasis on the fact that the icebreaker is almost 90% Russian made. ‘I hope that in the near future we will cover the remaining 10% and have locally manufactured equipment,’ he added.

    The life cycle of the icebreaker is 40 years. ‘Russia will feel confident in the Arctic basin for not just those 40 years, but sentury-long,’ Ruksha said.

    The “Ural” will be operating in the Ob and Yenissei area of the Kara Sea on her first mission.

    Photo: Atomflot


