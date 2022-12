December 1 marked the start of the winter and spring navigation season in the Northern Sea Route basin, Atomflot, the operator of Russia’s nuclear icebreaker fleet, said in its social media account.

Operations on the Yenissei River are active as the nuclear icebreaker “Vaigach” is towing the MV “Teriberka” from the port of Dudinka to the ice edge.

The nuclear icebreaker “Sibir” escorting the MV “Pola Dudinka” is heading to meet the “Vaiogach”.

Photo: Atomflot, Captain Andrey Tenitsky