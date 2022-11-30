NUTEP Handles First Ferry

November 26, DepoPorts and Ruscon, both part of Delo Group, handled the first call of the regular ferry service between Novorossiysk and Turkey, the Group said in a statement.

The ferry “Barbaros” chartered by Ruscom delivered 57 trucks with trailers and several other ro-ro units. After the primary customs and border control procedures the semi-trailers were sealed with navigation seals and proceeded to the Ruscon-2 dry terminal in the vicinity of Novorossiysk to complete all the other state control procedures.

This control scheme allows of cutting the time that trucks spend in the port allowing to increase the number of ship calls at the terminal and thus to handle more cargo.

Before the new scheme was introduced, NUTEP handled just one ferry a week from Turley with 35 reefer trolleys that were loaded onto other means of transport in the port.

Now, the terminal is expected to handled three ferries with up to 100 road trains on board on a weekly basis.