Information analysis agency
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
НУТЭП принял первый паром
30.11.2022

NUTEP Handles First Ferry

    • November 26, DepoPorts and Ruscon, both part of Delo Group, handled the first call of the regular ferry service between Novorossiysk and Turkey, the Group said in a statement.

    The ferry “Barbaros” chartered by Ruscom delivered 57 trucks with trailers and several other ro-ro units. After the primary customs and border control procedures the semi-trailers were sealed with navigation seals and proceeded to the Ruscon-2 dry terminal in the vicinity of Novorossiysk to complete all the other state control procedures.

    This control scheme allows of cutting the time that trucks spend in the port allowing to increase the number of ship calls at the terminal and thus to handle more cargo.

    Before the new scheme was introduced, NUTEP handled just one ferry a week from Turley with 35 reefer trolleys that were loaded onto other means of transport in the port.

    Now, the terminal is expected to handled three ferries with up to 100 road trains on board on a weekly basis.


  • Statistics and Analysis for All RF Sea Ports and Terminals


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    25.05.2022
    New Multimodal Service for Automotive Industry
    TramsContainer is launching a new multimodal service to transport car parts from Turkey to […]
    AutomotiveKazakhstanMultimodalNovorossiysk
    0
    17.10.2022
    First LNG Bunkering of General Chernyakhovsky Ferry
    The first bunkering operation to supply LNG to the dual fuel “General Chernyakhovsky” rail […]
    BunkeringFerryLNG
    0
    02.06.2022
    Direct Train Service from Chengdu to Moscow Region
    On May 29, 2022, Ruscon, a multimodal logistics operator, part of the Delo Group, […]
    Block trainChinaDelo GroupRuscon
    0
    20.10.2022
    FESCO Adds Port of Call on Turkish Service
    FESCO Group has increased the capacity on its FESCO Turkey Black Sea Service (FTBS) […]
    FESCO Liner serviceNovorossiyskTurkey
    0
    12.07.2022
    Ruscon Launches Russia – India Service
    In July 2022, Ruscon, part of the Delo Group, launched its own regular multimodal […]
    Delo GroupIndiaMultimodalNovorossiysk
    0
    17.11.2022
    Delo Aims to Expand Ferry Service to Turkey
    Delo Group presented its project to expand ferry service between Novorossiysk and Turkey to […]
    Delo GroupFerryNovorossiyskRuscon
    0


  •  


  • customs statistics




    • Container Shipping Show All
    28.11.2022 New Viet Nam and China Service to Vladivostok
    25.11.2022 FESCO Studies Options to Launch Egypt Reefer Service
    23.11.2022 Container Traffic via Azov and Black Sea Ports, October 2022
    21.11.2022 TransContainer Modernizes Kirov Terminal
    18.11.2022 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Drops 73.8% in October 2022
    18.11.2022 Gondola Cars to Carry Containers from Russian Far East instead of Fitting Platforms
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    28.11.2022 Russia Increases Nitric Fertilizers Export Quota
    16.11.2022 Russia’s Vice Premier on Transport Corridors Development
    15.11.2022 Draft Bill on Northern Delivery Developed
    14.11.2022 Russian Railways’ Investment Programmee 2023 Worth More than Trillion Rubles
    08.11.2022 Russian Ports to Add 50 Million Tons Capacity in 2022
    28.10.2022 Delo’s Grain Terminal Approved for Exports to China
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found

  • Login