As winter is setting in in St. Petersburg, icebreaking period has been announced in the Big Port of St. Petersburg w.e.f. December 1, 2022.

An order to this effect was signed by the Harbour Master of the Big Port of St. Petersburg on November 28, 2022.

Icebreaking period in the Passenger Port of St. Petersburg is introduced on the same date, December 1, 2022.

Photo: Rosmorport