North-South Corridor Transit Up 350%

Khazar Sea Shipping Lines, a subsidiary of IRISL, states that container loading in the Caspian ports grew 120% year-on-year during the first seven months of the Iranian year (March 21 through October 22), Iran.ru reports quoting IRNA.

Freight transit using the North-South International Transport Corridor surged 350% year-on-year during the same period.

Khazar Sea Shipping Lines carries 38% of Iran’s exports. The company’s fleet accounts for 20% of the vessels serving North Iranian ports, the rest being fleet operated by private companies and foreign market players.