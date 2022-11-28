Russia Increases Nitric Fertilizers Export Quota

The Government of the Russian Federation has increased the export quota for Russian nitric fertilizers manufacturers by 750 thousand tons.

According to the RF Government press office, a decree to this effect was signed by RF Premier Mikhail Mishustin. The quota will be in force till the end of 2022.

With the additional volume, the export quota now makes slightly more than 9 mn tons f export fertilizers. The export limits do not apply to fertilizers supplied to Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

The Ministry of industry and trade is commissioned to distribute the additional export quota between exporters.