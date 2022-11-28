Information analysis agency
28.11.2022

New Viet Nam and China Service to Vladivostok

    • Russia’s intermodal container operator Trans Sinergy has launched a service between the Russian Far Eastm Viet Nam and China in cooperation with DVLC.

    The fortnightly service has the following port rotation: Vladivostok – Danang – Ho Shi Minh – Ningbo – Vladivostok and calls at VMCT terminal in Vladivostok.

    The transit time from Ho Shi Minh to China is about 9 days. The 2002-built 698 TEU MV “Irida” is deployed.

    The cargo traffic is mainly consumer goods, reefer cargo, petrochemical and timber products, and cars.

    In addition to shipping by sea, the partners also offer through delivery from Viet Nam via Vladivostok to Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Novosibirsk using block train technology.

  •  




