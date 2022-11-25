Information analysis agency
FESCO прорабатывает возможности рефсервиса из Египта на Новороссийск
25.11.2022

FESCO Studies Options to Launch Egypt Reefer Service

    • Andrey Severilov, Chairman of FESCO Board, and Yasser Mustafa, Head of the Commercial Bureau of the Arabian Republic o Egypt Embassy in Russia, met to discuss options for launching a reefer service from Alexandria to Novorossiysk for food products and agricultural produce.

    The service is to be organized by Dalreftrans, a subsidiary of FESCO engaged in reefer transportation.

    The parties also agreed that the Egyptian party will support FESCO’s presentation of container services for Egyptian exporters and importers,

    Photo: Shipspottinng / Linesman


