FESCO Studies Options to Launch Egypt Reefer Service

Andrey Severilov, Chairman of FESCO Board, and Yasser Mustafa, Head of the Commercial Bureau of the Arabian Republic o Egypt Embassy in Russia, met to discuss options for launching a reefer service from Alexandria to Novorossiysk for food products and agricultural produce.

The service is to be organized by Dalreftrans, a subsidiary of FESCO engaged in reefer transportation.

The parties also agreed that the Egyptian party will support FESCO’s presentation of container services for Egyptian exporters and importers,

Photo: Shipspottinng / Linesman