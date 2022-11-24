Information analysis agency
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Фрахтовый рынок Азовского и Каспийского моря. Неделя 47, 2022
24.11.2022

Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 46, 2022

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

  • Statistics and Analysis for All RF Sea Ports and Terminals


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    17.05.2022
    Russian Ports’ Throughput in April 2022: Grain Up
    According to SeaNews PORTSTAT analytic online service, the total cargo throughput of the Russian sea ports in April 2022 decreased by 2.8% year-on-year.
    Only for subscribers
    2022PortsThroughput
    0
    13.10.2022
    Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 32% in September 2022
    Container traffic via all the Russian sea ports declined 31.9% year-on-year in September 2022 […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022Container ShippingPorts
    0
    15.03.2022
    Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 13.7% in February 2022
    The total container throughput of all the Russian sea ports in February 2022 increased by 13.7% year-on-year
    Only for subscribers
    2022Container ShippingPorts
    0
    17.11.2022
    Russian Ports’ Throughput in October 2022: Liquid Chemicals Up
    The entire freight traffic via all the sea port of the Russian Federation amounted […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022PortsThroughput
    0
    18.08.2022
    Russia – EU Trade Turnover in H1 2022 Grows Despite Sanctions
    During January-June 2022, the trade turnover between Russia and the countries of the European […]
    2022European UnionRussian FederationTrade turnover
    0
    16.08.2022
    Russian Forestry Products Export in January-July 2022
    During January-July 2022, Russia exported 15.4 mn cubic meters of sawn goods, down 3.6% […]
    2022ExportSawn goodsTimber
    0


  •  


  • customs statistics




    • Container Shipping Show All
    23.11.2022 Container Traffic via Azov and Black Sea Ports, October 2022
    21.11.2022 TransContainer Modernizes Kirov Terminal
    18.11.2022 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Drops 73.8% in October 2022
    18.11.2022 Gondola Cars to Carry Containers from Russian Far East instead of Fitting Platforms
    18.11.2022 Multimodal Route for Export Paper from Solikamsk via Novorossiysk
    16.11.2022 Container Traffic via Russian Sea Ports Down 26% in October 2022
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    16.11.2022 Russia’s Vice Premier on Transport Corridors Development
    15.11.2022 Draft Bill on Northern Delivery Developed
    14.11.2022 Russian Railways’ Investment Programmee 2023 Worth More than Trillion Rubles
    08.11.2022 Russian Ports to Add 50 Million Tons Capacity in 2022
    28.10.2022 Delo’s Grain Terminal Approved for Exports to China
    19.10.2022 Three Trillion Investment Program for Russian Railways
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found

  • Login