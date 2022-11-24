Delo Group Implements New Technological Scheme for Ferry Service

Delo Group has completed developing a technological scheme for the reception and expedited processing of cargo arriving be ferry in road trains from Turkey to Novorossiysk. The Group’s assets are prepared to serve regular vessels calls both technically and legally, Delo said in a statement.

On November 23, 2022, Order No. 937 of the Russian Federal Customs Service of November 17, 2022 “On changing the regions of operation of Novorossiysk customs posts and amending the appendix to Order No. 1067 of the Russian Federal Customs Service dated June 28, 2019” entered into force. It ensures the inclusion of the Ruscon-2 (part of Delo Group) storage area for vehicles in the suburbs of Novorossiysk in the Novorossiysk Customs’ region of responsibility. The area where the temporary storage warehouse is located became part of a permanent customs control zone. This area will be an integral part of the ferry service together with NUTEP Container Terminal, part of the Group’s stevedoring holding DeloPorts.

According to the processing scheme, after the arrival of a vessel, the motor vehicles delivered are unloaded at NUTEP, where the drivers pass border control, then the trucks with cargo are sealed with electronic navigation seals and go to the Ruscon-2 terminal under remote control of customs authorities. All the other control procedures at the state border of the Russian Federation are carried out there. Vehicles bound for Turkey are processed in the reverse order.

The use of navigation seals developed by the Digital Platforms Development Center LLC is one of the innovative digital solutions, which provide for the implementation of this technological scheme. The use of seals allows for executing remote control of road trains transportation to the Ruscon-2 terminal through Novorossiysk and the inviolability of the cargo until all the procedures are completed.

Before this technological solution was introduced, NUTEP regularly received one ferry per week from Turkey with 35 reefers, which were then reloaded to other transport directly at the port. Now, three ferries with a capacity of up to 100 road trains per week are expected to make regular calls.

On November 26, 2022, the “Barbaros” ferry chartered by Ruscon is scheduled to make its first regular call in Novorossiysk with 60 to 65 trucks on board.

The project aimed at intensifying cargo ferry connection between Russia and Turkey was developed and implemented under the supervision of Andrey Belousov, First Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Transport of Russia together with the interested federal executive bodies, business structures and with an active involvement of the Russian Export Center. The proposed technological solution will ensure that the project target indicators of 24 hours for processing of one vessel per arrival are reached, Delo said.

Photo: courtesy of Delo Group