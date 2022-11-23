Nakhodka Commercial Sea Port Deploys New Crane

Nakhodka Commercial Sea Port has acquired a new Russian made Vityaz crane with a hoisting capacity of 63 tons with a 20 cub. m grapple, the company said in a statement.

The crane will be used to handle general cargo and solid bulk. It is a second Vityaz unit in the port’s park. A third one is scheduled to be delivered in 2023. The latter was acquired to handle containers.

All in all, Nakhodka Commercial Sea Port currently has 56 portal cranes in its park.

Photo: courtesy of Nakhodka Commercial Sea Port