Information analysis agency
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Новый «Витязь» в Находкинском МТП
23.11.2022

Nakhodka Commercial Sea Port Deploys New Crane

    • Nakhodka Commercial Sea Port has acquired a new Russian made Vityaz crane with a hoisting capacity of 63 tons with a 20 cub. m grapple, the company said in a statement.

    The crane will be used to handle general cargo and solid bulk. It is a second Vityaz unit in the port’s park. A third one is scheduled to be delivered in 2023. The latter was acquired to handle containers.

    All in all, Nakhodka Commercial Sea Port currently has 56 portal cranes in its park.

    Photo: courtesy of Nakhodka Commercial Sea Port


  • Statistics and Analysis for All RF Sea Ports and Terminals


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    14.01.2022
    New STS at NUTEP
    In December 2021, NUTEP, part of DeloPorts, the stevedoring asset of Delo Group, signed […]
    CraneDelo GroupNUTEPSTS
    0
    28.02.2022
    Terminal Astafiev Installs New Crane to Handle Solid Bulk and Containers
    Last week, a new Liebherr LPS 280 portal crane was mounted at Terminal Astafiev […]
    CraneRussian Far EastTerminal
    0
    05.10.2022
    VSC Orders 9 Cranes from ZPMC
    Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company, part of Global Ports, the operator of the container terminal in […]
    CraneGlobal PortsRMGRTG
    0
    27.01.2022
    New Mobile Harbor Cranes for VSC
    In 2022, Global Ports will install two new Liebherr LHM 550 mobile harbor cranes […]
    CraneGlobal PortsLiebherrVSC
    0
    17.05.2022
    Russia Modernizes Cranes for Pakistan
    Russia’s SMM Group has embarked on a large-scale project to modernize and deliver heavylift […]
    CraneShipbuildingSMMПакистан
    0


  •  


  • customs statistics




    • Container Shipping Show All
    23.11.2022 Container Traffic via Azov and Black Sea Ports, October 2022
    21.11.2022 TransContainer Modernizes Kirov Terminal
    18.11.2022 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Drops 73.8% in October 2022
    18.11.2022 Gondola Cars to Carry Containers from Russian Far East instead of Fitting Platforms
    18.11.2022 Multimodal Route for Export Paper from Solikamsk via Novorossiysk
    16.11.2022 Container Traffic via Russian Sea Ports Down 26% in October 2022
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    16.11.2022 Russia’s Vice Premier on Transport Corridors Development
    15.11.2022 Draft Bill on Northern Delivery Developed
    14.11.2022 Russian Railways’ Investment Programmee 2023 Worth More than Trillion Rubles
    08.11.2022 Russian Ports to Add 50 Million Tons Capacity in 2022
    28.10.2022 Delo’s Grain Terminal Approved for Exports to China
    19.10.2022 Three Trillion Investment Program for Russian Railways
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found

  • Login