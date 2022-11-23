Container Traffic via Azov and Black Sea Ports, October 2022

In October 2022, the Russian ports in the Azov and Black Sea basin handled 55/1 thousand TEU, down 11.6% year-on-year.

According to SeaNews PORTSTAT analytic online service, import was down 10.3% to 28.1 thousand TEU, and export down 12.9% TEU to 27 thousand TEU.

The share of the Azov and Black Sea basin ports in the total Russian port handled container traffic made 15.5% in October 2022.

Laden container traffic amounted to 41 thousand TEU, down 21.4% year-on-year, including 5.3 thousand TEU (12.9%) of reefer containers and 35.7 thousand TEU (87.1%) of dry containers.

26.8 thousand TEU or 65/3% of laden containers were imports, and 14.2 thousand TEU or 34.7% were exports.

Empties surged 38.8% to make 14.1 thousand TEU.

The share of the port of Novorossiysk in the aggregate container traffic via the Azov and Black Sea Russian ports made 99.99% (55.05 thousand TEU) in October, Temryuk accounted for 0.01%, or 8 TEU.