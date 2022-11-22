Information analysis agency
Рус
Ледокол «Якутия» спустили на воду
22.11.2022

Baltic Shipyard Launches Nuclear Icebreaker

    • Baltic Shipyard in St. Petersburg has launched the nuclear icebreaker “Yakutia”. On the same day, the flag of the Russian Federation was raised on another nuclear icebreaker, the “Ural”. RF President Vladimir Putin took part in the ceremonies via videocon.

    Both the vessels are built to Design 22220 for Rosatom and will be used to assist merchant ships in West Arctic. Two Design 22220 icebreakers, the “Arktika” and the “Sibir” are already deployed. The “Ural” is to start operating in December this year, and the “Yakutia” is scheduled to be delivered at the end of 2024.

    One more icebreaker in the series, the “Chukotka”, is scheduled for delivery in 2026. Besides, in 2027 Zvezda Shipyard in the Russian Far East is to complete building the nuclear icebreaker “Rossiya”, which will be a mega-powerful icebreaker with no analogues globally.

    Photo: Kremlin press office


  Statistics and Analysis for All RF Sea Ports and Terminals


    • Leave a Reply

