Information analysis agency
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
«ТрансКонтейнер» реконструировал терминал в Кирове
21.11.2022

TransContainer Modernizes Kirov Terminal

    • TransContainer has completed a project to modernize its rail container terminal at the Kirov-Kotlassky railway station in the city of Kirov, the company said in a statement. As a result, the capacity of the terminal doubled.

    The reconstruction was underway during 2020-2022. At the same time, the terminal continued handling cargo loading and unloading block trains.

    After the reconstruction, the annual capacity of the terminal increased from 19,000 TEU up to 37,000 TEU, the yard capacity grew from 358 TEU up to 996 TEU, while the railway front capacity was expanded from 35 up to 46 railcars.

    The capital expenditure into the infrastructure made some 240 mn rubles ($3/9 mn).

    The project included modernizing the power supply system and the crane rails, acquiring a new 45-ton gantry crane, and building a new lighting system.

    Photo: courtesy of TransContainer


  • Statistics and Analysis for All RF Sea Ports and Terminals


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    21.02.2022
    Govt Grants Subsidy for Research Vessels Modernization
    The RF Government is to grant some 2 bn rubles ($26.7 mn) to modernize […]
    FinancingModernizationResearch vesselSubsidies
    0
    07.10.2022
    New Regular Service from China to Novosibirsk via Zabaikalsk
    TransContainer has launched a new regular service for import cargo from Zabaikalsk station on […]
    Block trainChinaNovosibirskTransContainer
    0
    11.11.2022
    Beringovsky Port to be Modernized
    The Main Department of State Expertise has approved of the reconstruction project for Beringovsky […]
    ArcticBeringovskyInfrastructure projectModernization
    0
    03.03.2022
    TransContainer Signs Up with Chinese Logistic Operators
    TransContainer has signed a tripartite cooperation agreement with China’ Shandong Jitie Land Port Group […]
    AgreementChinaEurope TransContainer
    0
    07.11.2022
    New Terminal Inaugurated in Primorsky Kray
    Dobroflot Group has put into operation a fishery terminal and a reefer logistics terminal […]
    InfrastructureInvestment projectRussian Far EastДоброфлот
    0
    13.04.2022
    TransContainer Signs Cooperation Agreement with China Railway’s Subsidiary
    TransContainer and International Logistics CRCT Rus, part of China Railway Container Transport (CRCT), a […]
    AgreementChinaChina RailwayCooperation
    0


  •  


  • customs statistics




    • Container Shipping Show All
    21.11.2022 TransContainer Modernizes Kirov Terminal
    18.11.2022 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Drops 73.8% in October 2022
    18.11.2022 Gondola Cars to Carry Containers from Russian Far East instead of Fitting Platforms
    18.11.2022 Multimodal Route for Export Paper from Solikamsk via Novorossiysk
    16.11.2022 Container Traffic via Russian Sea Ports Down 26% in October 2022
    15.11.2022 FESCO Starts Flexitank Rail Service
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    16.11.2022 Russia’s Vice Premier on Transport Corridors Development
    15.11.2022 Draft Bill on Northern Delivery Developed
    14.11.2022 Russian Railways’ Investment Programmee 2023 Worth More than Trillion Rubles
    08.11.2022 Russian Ports to Add 50 Million Tons Capacity in 2022
    28.10.2022 Delo’s Grain Terminal Approved for Exports to China
    19.10.2022 Three Trillion Investment Program for Russian Railways
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found

  • Login