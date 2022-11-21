TransContainer Modernizes Kirov Terminal

TransContainer has completed a project to modernize its rail container terminal at the Kirov-Kotlassky railway station in the city of Kirov, the company said in a statement. As a result, the capacity of the terminal doubled.

The reconstruction was underway during 2020-2022. At the same time, the terminal continued handling cargo loading and unloading block trains.

After the reconstruction, the annual capacity of the terminal increased from 19,000 TEU up to 37,000 TEU, the yard capacity grew from 358 TEU up to 996 TEU, while the railway front capacity was expanded from 35 up to 46 railcars.

The capital expenditure into the infrastructure made some 240 mn rubles ($3/9 mn).

The project included modernizing the power supply system and the crane rails, acquiring a new 45-ton gantry crane, and building a new lighting system.

