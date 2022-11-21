Information analysis agency
The Maritime Standard Awards make a successful return to The Atlantis
21.11.2022

    • The Maritime Standard Awards 2022, which took place on November 15th, marked a successful return to the iconic ballroom at The Atlantis on The Palm, Dubai, in a ceremony full of the usual glitz and glamour. More than 900 attendees, the highest number yet, packed out the event, making it the biggest Awards ceremony for the maritime sector in the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent and one of the best attended anywhere worldwide. Guests were treated to first class entertainment including a traditional Omani band and dancers, as well as a top-quality gala dinner.

    This was the ninth staging of the Awards and in common with all the others it was held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman Emirates Airline and Group, who has supported the event from the very beginning. The keynote speech was given by Abdulla Bin Damithan of CEO of DP World UAE, who said, “TMS kept going right through the Covid 19 pandemic, flying the industry flag. Throughout all the trials and tribulations of the past few years they have remained resolute and robust in supporting our industry and we should all be grateful for that. Congratulations and well-done Trevor and the TMS team!”

    The entire proceedings were kept running smoothly by the master of ceremonies, former England goalkeeper, Peter Shilton, who shared some amusing anecdotes from his record-breaking career, and was supported by well-known local presenter, Rania Ali.

    The evening witnessed the presentation of 28 different awards, covering different aspects of the maritime industry, as well as special awards for individual achievement. A link to the full list of winners can be found here.

    Managing director of TMS Trevor Pereira, said, “It was wonderful to be back home in the Atlantis and to be so well supported on our return. The whole event was a triumph from start to finish and we look forward to an even bigger and better one to mark our tenth anniversary in 2023.”


