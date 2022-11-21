Information analysis agency
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Грузооборот Балтийского бассейна в апреле 2022 года
21.11.2022

Russian Baltic Ports in October 2022: Fertilizers Up

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

  • Statistics and Analysis for All RF Sea Ports and Terminals


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    07.02.2022
    Trend of Slight Market Decrease Continues in 2022 – AEB
    According to the Association of European Businesses (AEB) statistics, the sales of new cars […]
    2022AEBCarsSales
    0
    04.02.2022
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 5, 2022
    On week 5, the Azov and Black Sea region records the same level of […]
    2022BulkersSea of AzovSea of Azov
    0
    03.02.2022
    Freight Rates from Ust-Luga, Week 5, 2022
    On week 5, freight rates in the Baltic region demonstrated an increase. The rates […]
    2022BalticBulkersUst-Luga
    0
    15.08.2022
    Caspian Basin Ports’ Throughput in June 2022: Containerized Cargo Up
    The total cargo throughput via the Caspian basin ports in June 2022 declined by […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022Caspian basinPortsThroughput
    0
    09.03.2022
    Russian Railways’ Port Designated Export Traffic Declines in February 2021
    According to Russian Railways, the loading of cargo designated for export via Russian sea […]
    2021ExportPortsRussian Railways
    0
    01.09.2022
    Russian Railways Load More Construction Cargo and Ferrous Metals in August 2022
    In January-August 2022, Russian Railways loaded 820.5 mn tons of cargo, down 3.4% year-on-year. […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022Russian Railways
    0


  •  


  • customs statistics




    • Container Shipping Show All
    21.11.2022 TransContainer Modernizes Kirov Terminal
    18.11.2022 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Drops 73.8% in October 2022
    18.11.2022 Gondola Cars to Carry Containers from Russian Far East instead of Fitting Platforms
    18.11.2022 Multimodal Route for Export Paper from Solikamsk via Novorossiysk
    16.11.2022 Container Traffic via Russian Sea Ports Down 26% in October 2022
    15.11.2022 FESCO Starts Flexitank Rail Service
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    16.11.2022 Russia’s Vice Premier on Transport Corridors Development
    15.11.2022 Draft Bill on Northern Delivery Developed
    14.11.2022 Russian Railways’ Investment Programmee 2023 Worth More than Trillion Rubles
    08.11.2022 Russian Ports to Add 50 Million Tons Capacity in 2022
    28.10.2022 Delo’s Grain Terminal Approved for Exports to China
    19.10.2022 Three Trillion Investment Program for Russian Railways
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found

  • Login