«ТрансКонтейнер» повезет бумагу из Соликамска через Новороссийск
18.11.2022

Multimodal Route for Export Paper from Solikamsk via Novorossiysk

    • TransContainer and Solikamskbumprom have concluded an agreement to expand their cooperation in paper export from Russia. An agreement to this effect was signed between the two companies during the Transport Week 2022 Foum held in Moscow.

    Under the agreement, TransContainer undertakes to organize multimodal transportation from Solikamsk using its own services via the NUTEP Container Terminal in Novorossiysk.

    The company will also provide containers and offer storage in the port of Novorossiysk.

    Photo: courtesy of TramsContainer


