ПГК запустила перевозки контейнеров в полувагонах с Дальнего Востока
18.11.2022

Gondola Cars to Carry Containers from Russian Far East instead of Fitting Platforms

    • Freight One has started transporting containers in gondola cars from the Russian Far East. In October, some 300 gondola cars were used for the purpose, the company said in a statement.

    ‘The solution is popular in the market which is demonstrating a high demand for container delivery, and we plan to increase transportation volume,’ Maxim Golovin, Director of the Freight One Vladivostok office, noted.

    Gondola cars come to railway stations in the Russian Far East loaded with cargo, are unloaded and then go back loaded with containers.

    ‘Using gondola cars instead of fitting platform we relieve the pressure on ports and railways and minimize empty mileage creating a win-win situation for all the transport chain participants,’ Golovin added.

    Freight One carries containers in gondola cars to terminals in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, and Novosibirsk.

    Photo: courtesy of Freight One


    21.03.2022
    Russian Railways and FESCO to Cooperate Developing Innovative Rolling Stock
    Russian Railways and FESCO Transportation Group have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at developing […]
    AgreementFESCO Fitting platformRussian Railways
    0
    07.11.2022
    New Terminal Inaugurated in Primorsky Kray
    Dobroflot Group has put into operation a fishery terminal and a reefer logistics terminal […]
    InfrastructureInvestment projectRussian Far EastДоброфлот
    0


