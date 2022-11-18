Gondola Cars to Carry Containers from Russian Far East instead of Fitting Platforms

Freight One has started transporting containers in gondola cars from the Russian Far East. In October, some 300 gondola cars were used for the purpose, the company said in a statement.

‘The solution is popular in the market which is demonstrating a high demand for container delivery, and we plan to increase transportation volume,’ Maxim Golovin, Director of the Freight One Vladivostok office, noted.

Gondola cars come to railway stations in the Russian Far East loaded with cargo, are unloaded and then go back loaded with containers.

‘Using gondola cars instead of fitting platform we relieve the pressure on ports and railways and minimize empty mileage creating a win-win situation for all the transport chain participants,’ Golovin added.

Freight One carries containers in gondola cars to terminals in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, and Novosibirsk.

Photo: courtesy of Freight One