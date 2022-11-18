First Train Crosses Amur to China by New Bridge

The first train has crossed the Russian-Chinese border via the Nizhneleninskoe border crossing checkpoint marking the start of rail traffic by the new bridge linking Russia and China River the Amur River,

The first train consisting of 62 railcars with a weight on 6 thousand tons underwent control procedures at the Nizhneleninskoe checkpoint and proceeded to China.

The new border crossing checkpoint operates round the clock. At this stage it has a capacity of 5.5 mn tons of cargo per annum that can be increased to make 9.6 mn tons annually, Rosgranstroy, Russia’s federral agency responsible for border crossing checkpoints, said in a statement.