Information analysis agency
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
На Выборгском судостроительном заводе заложили ледокол
17.11.2022

Vyborg Shipyard Starts Building Diesel-Electric Icebreaker for Rosmorport

    • November 16 Vyborg Shipyard laid the keel for a new 18 MWt diesel-electric icebreaker for the RF federal port property management agency Rosmorport, the agency said in a statement. The ceremony was held via videocon during the Transport Week 2022 Forum in Moscow.

    The construction of the 21900М2 Design Icebreaker 7 ice class vessel is financed from the federal budget under a government contract concluded in the framework of the Transport Constituent of Mainline Infrastructure Modernization and Expansion Comprehensive Plan national project.

    The icebreaker follows another three vessels, the diesel electric “Vladivostok”, “Novorossiysk” and “Murmansk”, which are already deployed escorting vessels to and from Russian ports. Unlike the previously built icebreakers, the new vessel has a larger power capacity of 18 MWt and a higher ice class, Icebreaker7, Alexander Poshivay, Deputy Transport Minister, said during the keel laying ceremony.

    The new icebreaker is expected to operate in the freezing ports in the Russian Baltic. The three icebreakers delivered earlier are deployed in the East Gulf of Finland, in the Arctic and in the Russian Far East, Sergey Pylin, CEO of Rosmorport, reminded.

    The new icebreaker will have a speed up to 17 knots and an endurance of 40 days. She will be capable of sailing in a solid ice field up to 1.5 meter thick.

    The vessel is designed to provide icebreaking escort and towage service to large-tonnage ships and also to transport cargo, with a space for 33 container on the upper deck and 12 reefer plugs. The ship can also be deployed to carry out ice reconnaissance and take part in search and rescue operations using air drones.

    The icebreaker will be equipped with a helipad and a high-level automatic system as well as an integrated computerized operations management system. The vessel can take part in scientific research expeditions, in firefighting and oil spill response operations and perform other specific tasks at sea.

    The ship can accommodate up to 35 of crew members and up to 22 specialists.

    Photo: courtesy of Rosmorport


  • Statistics and Analysis for All RF Sea Ports and Terminals


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    26.08.2022
    Reactor Plant for Yakutia Icebreaker on Board
    St. Petersburg-based Baltic Shipyard has loaded two RITM-200 reactor plants on board the nuclear […]
    Baltic ShipIcebreakersNuclearShipbuilding
    0
    21.01.2022
    First LNG-Powered Icebreaker for Northern Sea Route
    Russia’s Norilsk Nickel has announced ordering an Icebreaker8 class icebreaking vessel at Helsinki Shipyard […]
    Aker ArcticIcebreakersLNGNorilsk NIckel
    0
    16.03.2022
    Keel Laid for Floating Dock for Nuclear Icebreakers
    On March 15, a keel laying ceremony was held at Kuzey Star Shipyard Denizcilik […]
    Floating dockIcebreakersKeel layingNuclear
    0
    02.02.2022
    New Nuclear Icebreaker “Sibir” Completes First Mission
    On February 1, Russia’s brand-new nuclear icebreaker “Sibir” has completed her first mission to […]
    ArcticIcebreakersProject 22220Дудинка
    0
    06.05.2022
    Unique Operation on Board “Yakutia” Nuclear Icebreaker
    Baltic Shipyard has loaded reactor protective shell on board the Project 22220 nuclear icebreaker […]
    Baltic ShipyardIcebreakersNuclear
    0
    07.10.2022
    Rosmorport to Modernize Four Icebreakers
    Rosmorport, the RF governmental agency responsible for sea port property and services, will modernize […]
    IcebreakersModernizationRosmorport
    0


  •  


  • customs statistics




    • Container Shipping Show All
    16.11.2022 Container Traffic via Russian Sea Ports Down 26% in October 2022
    15.11.2022 FESCO Starts Flexitank Rail Service
    14.11.2022 FESCO Mulls New Block Train between Vladivostok and Arkhangelsk
    11.11.2022 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Up 0.2% in January-October 2022
    09.11.2022 Block Train Service to Krasnodar for APR Imports
    09.11.2022 Russian, Kazakh and Turkmen Operators to Develop Joint North-South Rail Services
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    16.11.2022 Russia’s Vice Premier on Transport Corridors Development
    15.11.2022 Draft Bill on Northern Delivery Developed
    14.11.2022 Russian Railways’ Investment Programmee 2023 Worth More than Trillion Rubles
    08.11.2022 Russian Ports to Add 50 Million Tons Capacity in 2022
    28.10.2022 Delo’s Grain Terminal Approved for Exports to China
    19.10.2022 Three Trillion Investment Program for Russian Railways
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found

  • Login