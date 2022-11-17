Information analysis agency
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Проект «Дело» по расширению паромного сообщения с Турцией
17.11.2022

Delo Aims to Expand Ferry Service to Turkey

    • Delo Group presented its project to expand ferry service between Novorossiysk and Turkey to RF Vice Premier Andrey Belousov and Transport Minister Vitaly Saveliev at the annual Transport Week 2022 Forum held in Moscow, the Group said in a statement.

    The Group’s assets, DeloPorts and Ruscon, will act as the port and landside operators of the project using NUTEP Container Terminal in Novorossiysk, part of DeloPorts, which is capable of accommodating ferries carrying up to 100 road trains.

    Regular ferry service is planned to be launched by the end of this year starting with three voyages a week. On analyzing the first results of operations, the service frequency can be increased.

    Earlier this month Ruscon launched a ferry service between Novorossiysk and Samsun in Turkey with a weekly frequency.a


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    18.04.2022
    Ruscon Sends First Block Train from Novorossiysk to Nakhodka
    In April, Ruscon, part of Delo Group, launched its first block train from Novorossiysk […]
    Block trainChinaDelo GroupVSC
    0
    14.09.2022
    APMT and Delo Close Global Ports Deal
    On September 13, 2022, Delo Group completed the acquisition of a 30.75% stake in […]
    APM TerminalsDelo GroupGlobal PortsM&A
    0
    25.10.2022
    Arkas Line Resumes Seasonal Reefer Service Solo
    Arkas Line is resuming its seasonal reefer service branded Russian Express Service (REX) between […]
    ArkasLiner shippingNovorossiyskReefer
    0
    22.06.2022
    First Block Train with Fertilizers in Tank Containers from Nevinnomyssk to Novorossiysk
    Last week, the first block train with 25 tank containers with liquid fertilizers arrived […]
    Block trainFertilizersLiquid cargoNovorossiysk
    0
    18.08.2022
    Ruscon Launches Multimodal Japan – Kazakhstan Service
    Ruscon, part of Delo Group, has launched a new multimodal service from Japan to […]
    Delo GroupKazakhstanMultimodalRuscon
    0
    02.06.2022
    Direct Train Service from Chengdu to Moscow Region
    On May 29, 2022, Ruscon, a multimodal logistics operator, part of the Delo Group, […]
    Block trainChinaDelo GroupRuscon
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    16.11.2022 Container Traffic via Russian Sea Ports Down 26% in October 2022
    15.11.2022 FESCO Starts Flexitank Rail Service
    14.11.2022 FESCO Mulls New Block Train between Vladivostok and Arkhangelsk
    11.11.2022 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Up 0.2% in January-October 2022
    09.11.2022 Block Train Service to Krasnodar for APR Imports
    09.11.2022 Russian, Kazakh and Turkmen Operators to Develop Joint North-South Rail Services
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    16.11.2022 Russia’s Vice Premier on Transport Corridors Development
    15.11.2022 Draft Bill on Northern Delivery Developed
    14.11.2022 Russian Railways’ Investment Programmee 2023 Worth More than Trillion Rubles
    08.11.2022 Russian Ports to Add 50 Million Tons Capacity in 2022
    28.10.2022 Delo’s Grain Terminal Approved for Exports to China
    19.10.2022 Three Trillion Investment Program for Russian Railways
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found

  • Login