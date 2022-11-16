Navigation Season 2022 Over in Volga-Baltic Waterway Basin

November 15, the navigation season of 2022 was over in the Volga-Baltic Waterway basin in Northwest Russia, the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport Rosmorrechflot has reported.

In 2022, passenger traffic grew in the Volga-Baltic Waterway with the number of voyages up 16.8% year-on-year up to 2.3 thousand compared to 1.9 thousand in 29021, and the number of passengers up 49.7% to 2.3 mn compared to 2.3 mn in 2021.

Cargo vessels made 18.7 thousand voyages by the in Volga-Baltic Waterway system carrying 14.8 mn tons of cargo including 1.07 mn tons of oil products, 0.66 mn tons of timber and logs, 1.34 mn tons of metal, 1.36 mn tons of flux. Construction materials transportation grew by 3.4% year-on-year.

59.2 thousand of vessels passed the locks of the Volga-Baltic Waterway system during the navigation of 2022.

Photo: Romorrechflot