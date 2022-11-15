Information analysis agency
«Рускон» запустил собственный паромный сервис Самсун - Новороссийск
15.11.2022

Ruscon Launches Ferry Service

    • Multimodal transport operator Ruscon, part of the Delo Group, launched its own weekly ferry service in November 2022.

    The ferry will run between Samsun, Turkey and Novorossiysk, to be handled at NUTEP Container Terminal, part of DeloPorts, the stevedoring asset of Delo Group.

    The project is aimed at expiation of cargo turnover with Turkey, one of the main trading partners of Russia, Delo said in a statement.

    Alexander Shopin, CEO of Ruscon -Broker, part of Ruscon Group, commented: “The ferry complex, including the berth, stevedoring facilities of our NUTEP partners and RUSCON off-port terminal, is the basis for our own shipping line development. This has substantially increased the throughput capacity and cargo turnover of the Delo Group’s assets in Novorossiysk”.


