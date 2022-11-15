Information analysis agency
Дальневосточные каботажные сервисы FESCO
15.11.2022

FESCO Starts Flexitank Rail Service

    • FESCO Transport Group has launched a train service to carry liquid cargo in flexitanks branded FESCO Flexi. The service utilizing FESCO’s rail, maritime and intermodal network offers shipping to destinations both in Russia and abroad, including East and Southeast Asia, Turkey, Egypt, Africa and South America.

    Depending on the demand, special block train can be run to/from any destinations in Russia. In early December the Group plans to launch a regular flexitank train service between Russia and China.

    The service offers options for transportation of such commodities as vegetable and mineral oils, molasses, liquid lubricants, cleaning products and household chemicals, alcohol, food products, etc. from manufacturers’ production facilities.


