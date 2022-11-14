Information analysis agency
Рус
14.11.2022

Russian Railways’ Investment Programmee 2023 Worth More than Trillion Rubles

    • Russian Railways’ investment programme for 2023 will make over 1,070 bn rubles ($17.5 bn), RF Prime Minster Mikhail Mishustin said in a meeting of the RF Government in which the company’s financial plan and investment pogramme were discussed.

    The Premier reminded that in 2022 an additional 250 bn rubles ($4.1 bn) was assigned to finance the rail monopoly’s capital expenditures. The company was allowed to pay its insurance fees later. In the near future, the company’s debt load is to be cut by 200 bn rubles ($3.3 bn).

    These measures are expected to help Russian Railways maintain their mainline infrastructure modernization and expansion programmes schedule and provide for technical independence.

    Transport Minister Vitally Saveliev told about Russian Railways’ investment programme and financial plan in detail. The 2023 investment programme is worth almost a third more than that for 2022. Over 40% of the funds are designated for modernizing and expanding mainline railway infrastructure, Saveliev said.

    Photo: Russian Railways


  •  




