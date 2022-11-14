Information analysis agency
FESCO планирует запустить контейнерный поезд Владивосток — Архангельск
14.11.2022

FESCO Mulls New Block Train between Vladivostok and Arkhangelsk

    • Andrey Severilov, Chairman of the FESCO Board, and Alexander Tsybulsky, Governor of Arkhangelsk Region, met in Moscow to discuss practical steps to develop intermodal container transportation in the region and sea shipping via St. Petersburg to China.

    The parties also discussed potential cargo flows for a block train between Vladivostok and Arkhangelsk to be operated by FESCO.

    The parties agreed to discuss options for establishing a container terminal in the town of Kotlas, which is expected to step up the level of containerization in the region.


