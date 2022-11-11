Information analysis agency
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Железнодорожные контейнеры, 10 месяцев 2022: перевозки зерна выросли в 1,5 раза
11.11.2022

Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Up 0.2% in January-October 2022

    • Russian Railways have reported a 0,2% year-on-year increase in rail container traffic during January-October 2022. All in all, 5.4 mn TEU was carried during the period under report. Domestic container traffic grew by 3.5% up to 2.1 mn TEU.

    Laden container traffic made 3.8 mn tons, level with January-October 2021.

    Chart by Visualizer

    Commodity-wise, containerized chemical and mineral fertilizers grew the most, up 2.4-fold to 104.4 thousand TEU.

    Containerized food products also grew. Grain transportation increased by 49% up to 31.3 thousand TEU, fish by 34.8% up to 31 thousand TEU, meat and butter by 10% up to 22.7 thousand TEU, potatoes, vegetables and fruit by 7.9% up to 9.8 thousand TEU, meal and flour by 9.6% up to 9.6 thousand TEU, other food products by 28.7% up to 205.9 thousand TEU.

    Chemicals and soda were up 3% to 640.7 thousand TEU, paper up 5.4% to 308.7 thousand TEU, other and LCL cargo up 6.1% to 152.7 thousand TEU, construction cargo up 20.4% to 151.4 thousand TEU.

    Containerized oil products grew by 10.3% up to 66 thousand TEU.

    Other commodities demonstrated a downward trend.

    Timber and woodwork declined by 2.4% down to 491 thousand tons, consumer goods by 14.4% down to 355.4 thousand TEU, hardware by 11% down to 313.9 thousand TEU, machinery, engines and equipment by 7.2% down to 287.1 thousand TEU, vehicles and parts by 23.7% down to 174.9 thousand TEU, ferrous metals by 3.4% down to 197.1 thousand TEU, non-ferrous metals by 13.5% down to 100.6 thousand TEU, and non-ferrous ore and raw sulphur materials by 3.5% down to 30.8 thousand TEU.

    Chart by Visualizer

    Photo: Russian Railways


  • Statistics and Analysis for All RF Sea Ports and Terminals


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    12.05.2022
    TOP-5 Russian Terminals’ Chemical and Mineral Fertilizers Throughput in January-March 2022
    According to SeaNews PORTSTAT analytic online service, the chemical and mineral fertilizers throughput of […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022FertilizersPortsPorts
    0
    15.04.2022
    Russian Ports’ Throughput in March 2022: Chemical and Mineral Fertilizers Down
    According to SeaNews PORTSTAT analytic online service, the total cargo throughput of the Russian sea ports in March 2022 decreased by 9% year-on-year.
    Only for subscribers
    2022PortsThroughput
    0
    26.05.2022
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 21, 2022
    On week 21, freight rates in the Azov and Black Sea region dropped again. […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022BulkersSea of AzovSea of Azov
    0
    31.03.2022
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 13, 2022
    On week 13, the upward trend in the Azov and Black Sea freight market […]
    2022BulkersSea of AzovSea of Azov
    0
    28.07.2022
    Container Traffic via Azov and Black Sea Basin Ports in June 2022 Down 6.4%
    The total container throughput via the Azov and Black Sea basin ports in June […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022Azov and Black Sea basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    17.08.2022
    Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 44% in July 2022
    Container traffic via all the Russian sea ports dropped 44% year-on-year in June 2022 […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022Container ShippingPorts
    0


  •  


  • customs statistics




    • Container Shipping Show All
    11.11.2022 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Up 0.2% in January-October 2022
    09.11.2022 Block Train Service to Krasnodar for APR Imports
    09.11.2022 Russian, Kazakh and Turkmen Operators to Develop Joint North-South Rail Services
    03.11.2022 Global Ports NW Handles New Direct China – Russia Service
    02.11.2022 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in September 2022
    02.11.2022 Russia – China Deep Sea Service via Istanbul Launched
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    08.11.2022 Russian Ports to Add 50 Million Tons Capacity in 2022
    28.10.2022 Delo’s Grain Terminal Approved for Exports to China
    19.10.2022 Three Trillion Investment Program for Russian Railways
    18.10.2022 Deputy Head of Rosmorrechflot Appointed
    11.10.2022 Trucks from EU, UK, Norway and Ukraine Banned in Russia
    07.10.2022 Government Allocates 15 Billion to Build 7 Ships
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found

  • Login