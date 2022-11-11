Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Up 0.2% in January-October 2022

Russian Railways have reported a 0,2% year-on-year increase in rail container traffic during January-October 2022. All in all, 5.4 mn TEU was carried during the period under report. Domestic container traffic grew by 3.5% up to 2.1 mn TEU.

Laden container traffic made 3.8 mn tons, level with January-October 2021.

Commodity-wise, containerized chemical and mineral fertilizers grew the most, up 2.4-fold to 104.4 thousand TEU.

Containerized food products also grew. Grain transportation increased by 49% up to 31.3 thousand TEU, fish by 34.8% up to 31 thousand TEU, meat and butter by 10% up to 22.7 thousand TEU, potatoes, vegetables and fruit by 7.9% up to 9.8 thousand TEU, meal and flour by 9.6% up to 9.6 thousand TEU, other food products by 28.7% up to 205.9 thousand TEU.

Chemicals and soda were up 3% to 640.7 thousand TEU, paper up 5.4% to 308.7 thousand TEU, other and LCL cargo up 6.1% to 152.7 thousand TEU, construction cargo up 20.4% to 151.4 thousand TEU.

Containerized oil products grew by 10.3% up to 66 thousand TEU.

Other commodities demonstrated a downward trend.

Timber and woodwork declined by 2.4% down to 491 thousand tons, consumer goods by 14.4% down to 355.4 thousand TEU, hardware by 11% down to 313.9 thousand TEU, machinery, engines and equipment by 7.2% down to 287.1 thousand TEU, vehicles and parts by 23.7% down to 174.9 thousand TEU, ferrous metals by 3.4% down to 197.1 thousand TEU, non-ferrous metals by 13.5% down to 100.6 thousand TEU, and non-ferrous ore and raw sulphur materials by 3.5% down to 30.8 thousand TEU.

Photo: Russian Railways