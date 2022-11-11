Information analysis agency
Порт Беринговский ждет реконструкция
11.11.2022

Beringovsky Port to be Modernized

    • The Main Department of State Expertise has approved of the reconstruction project for Beringovsky Port on the Chukotka Peninsula. The project documentation was developed by MorTransNIIProekt.

    Beringovsky Port located in the Ugolnaya Bay is used to handle coal mined at the Fandyushkinskoe Pole field. It is a roadstead port and can accommodate vessels with any draft.

    The navigation season in Beringovsky lasts from July till October, at the start of the navigation season, icebreakers are deployed to assist ships to/from the port.

    The reconstruction project envisages two stages. At stage one, the fairway, the port basin and the basin for Berth 1 are to be developed.

    At the second stage, intra-port engineering networks, navigation equipment and transport security facilities are to be installed.

    Besides, the breakwater and Berths 2, 4, and 5 are to be refurbished, and a new sewage system is to be built.

    The annual capacity of Beringovsky after the reconstruction project is completed is to make 2 mn tons of coal, the port will be capable of handling up to 85 vessels a year.


