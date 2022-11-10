Russian Railways to Build Transport and Logistics Center in Moscow

Russian Railways intend to build a transport and logistics center to be branded Yuzhny Port in Moscow, the company said in its social media account.

The facility will be located near the car making factory Moskvich. Stage one of the project envisages developing a container terminal and a heavylift terminal.

During the second stage, a roofed warehouse for piece cargo and a truck loading and unloading zone are to be added.

According to Russian Railways, the transport and logistics will be capable of handling up too 5.6 mn tons of cargo annually. Initially, the center will offer logistics services to the Moskvich plant which is expected to resume making cars at the end of this year.