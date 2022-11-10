FESCO Launches Air Freight Consolidation and Delivery Service

FESCO Transport Group has announced launching a consolidated air delivery service branded FESCO Air utilizing chartered and regular flights to destinations in Russia and abroad, the company said in a statement.

Direct flights are offered between Moscow and Vladivostok, Khabarovsk, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk and Magadan in Russia, and to/from Moscow from/to Southeast Asia, Turkey, the UAE and Israel.

In addition to direct flights, the group also delivers consolidated cargo using multimodal routes, by sea from Asia to Vladivostok and from there by air to Moscow. The transit time in this case makes about 20 days.

The company has representatives in two air freight terminals in Moscow, Moscow Cargo in Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo Cargo and in Vladivostok Airport in the Russian Far East and agencies in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Dubai and Istanbul.