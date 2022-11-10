Information analysis agency
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Фрахтовый рынок Азовского и Каспийского моря. Неделя 45, 2022
10.11.2022

Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 45, 2022

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    18.05.2022
    Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports in April 2022 Down 45.8%
    The total container throughput via the Baltic basin ports in April 2022 decreased by 45.8% year-on-year.
    Only for subscribers
    2022Baltic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    20.10.2022
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 42, 2022
    On week 42, freight rates in the Azov and Black Sea region recorded a […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022BulkersSea of AzovSea of Azov
    0
    18.02.2022
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 7, 2022
    On week 7, freight rates continue to decrease in the Azov-Black Sea region. Thus, […]
    2022BulkersSea of AzovSea of Azov
    0
    22.09.2022
    Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 22.6% in August
    Container traffic via the Russian sea ports located in the Sea of Azov and […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022Azov and Black Sea basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    09.09.2022
    Top 5 Russian Container Terminals, January-July 2022
    Container traffic via al the sea ports of Russia made 2.6 mn TEU during […]
    2022RatingTop 5Container throughput
    0
    08.04.2022
    Car Sales in Russia Drop in March
    According to the Association of European Businesses (AEB) statistics, the sales of new cars […]
    2022AEBAutomotiveCar sales
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    11.11.2022 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Up 0.2% in January-October 2022
    09.11.2022 Block Train Service to Krasnodar for APR Imports
    09.11.2022 Russian, Kazakh and Turkmen Operators to Develop Joint North-South Rail Services
    03.11.2022 Global Ports NW Handles New Direct China – Russia Service
    02.11.2022 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in September 2022
    02.11.2022 Russia – China Deep Sea Service via Istanbul Launched
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    08.11.2022 Russian Ports to Add 50 Million Tons Capacity in 2022
    28.10.2022 Delo’s Grain Terminal Approved for Exports to China
    19.10.2022 Three Trillion Investment Program for Russian Railways
    18.10.2022 Deputy Head of Rosmorrechflot Appointed
    11.10.2022 Trucks from EU, UK, Norway and Ukraine Banned in Russia
    07.10.2022 Government Allocates 15 Billion to Build 7 Ships
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found

  • Login