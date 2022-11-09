Vanino Port Acquires Roll Trailers

Vanino Port has took delivery of three new roll trailers to operate them in combination with terminal trucks. The roll trailers will be used to move containers and general cargo weighing up to 70 tons on the territory of the port.

The trucks and the trailers are equipped with quick-release coupling gear, which allows of coupling more than one trailer to the same truck. This cuts the time for loading operations.

The roll trailers acquired can carry both 20’ and 40’ units as well as steel rolls, they are highly reliable and comply with the existing requirements, the port said.

photo: courtesy of Vanino Port