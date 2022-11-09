Russian, Kazakh and Turkmen Operators to Develop Joint North-South Rail Services

RZD Logistics, KTZ Express and Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan have signed memorandum on cooperation in international and transit transportation sphere aimed at developing joint railway services in the North-South international transport corridor.

The document envisages organizing regular freight transportation between the three countries as well as transit, increasing international export and import freight traffic, and developing cooperation aimed at using the potential of the North-South railway corridor.

According to RZD Logistics, the Memorandum provides for developing international railway routes by launching regular block trains between Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Russia, implementing technology innovations and common solutions to develop the route potential.

‘Under the current geopolitical situation, the demand for transportation by the North-South corridor has increased, however, there is a number of barriers hampering the realization of the logistics potential of the route. To solve these issues, close cooperation between carriers and operators as well as federal support, probably in the form of subsidies, are necessary. This will make it possible to offer attractive rates and quality service for customers. The Memorandum is an important step in the process of uniting the project participants,’ Dmitry Murev, RZD Logistics MD, said.

Photo: courtesy of RZD Logistics