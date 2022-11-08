Information analysis agency
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Российские портовые мощности в этом году прирастут на 50 млн тонн
08.11.2022

Russian Ports to Add 50 Million Tons Capacity in 2022

    • Under the Sea Ports Development federal project, the capacity growth of the Russian Sea ports made 19 mn tons during 2021, including mineral fertilizers and agricultural products terminals, Zakhary Dzhioev, Head of the Rf Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport, said in a meeting with RF Premier Mikhail Mishustin on November 8.

    This year, the aggregate sea port capacity is to grow by 50 mn tons, he added noting that half of the facilities are already in operation.

    The Sea Ports Development federal project is implemented in cooperation with private investors, with the share of federal investment making 15%, the rest is provided by private investors. According to Dzhioev, practically all of the investors have confirmed their obligations.

    During 2021, Russia’s sea ports handled 835 mn tons, this year the ports sector is expected to handle almost as much as last year. Oil and products traffic is growing, Dzhioev noted.

    He added that cargo flows are shifting from Russia’s Northwest to sea ports located in the South and the Russia Far East. “Together with the Ministry of Transport, we are working to develop international transport corridors,” Dzhioev said adding that the North-South corridor is becoming increasingly popular with shippers.

    Photo: RF Government press office


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    29.09.2022
    Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in August 2022 Up 20%
    Container traffic via the Russian Far East sea ports made 219.7 thousand TEU in […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022Container ShippingFar East BasinPorts
    0
    16.03.2022
    Russian Ports’ Throughput in February 2022: Grain Down
    According to SeaNews PORTSTAT analytic online service, the total cargo throughput of the Russian sea ports in February 2022 increased by 3.8% year-on-year.
    Only for subscribers
    2022PortsThroughput
    0
    30.09.2022
    Far East Basin Ports’ Throughput in August 2022: Liquefied Gas Up
    Cargo traffic via the sea ports in the Russian Far East increased 12.1% year-on-year […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022Far East BasinPortsThroughput
    0
    27.09.2022
    Top 5 Russian Container Terminals, January-August 2022
    Container traffic via al the sea ports of Russia made 2.9 mn TEU during […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022Container ShippingPortsContainer Shipping
    0
    28.06.2022
    Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports Down 18% in May 2022
    The total container throughput via the Far East basin ports in May 2022 decreased […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022Container ShippingFar East BasinPorts
    0
    08.02.2022
    TOP-5 Russian Terminals Throughput in 2021
    According to SeaNews PORTSTAT analytic online service, the total cargo throughput of all the […]
    2021PortsThroughputThroughput
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    11.11.2022 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Up 0.2% in January-October 2022
    09.11.2022 Block Train Service to Krasnodar for APR Imports
    09.11.2022 Russian, Kazakh and Turkmen Operators to Develop Joint North-South Rail Services
    03.11.2022 Global Ports NW Handles New Direct China – Russia Service
    02.11.2022 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in September 2022
    02.11.2022 Russia – China Deep Sea Service via Istanbul Launched
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    08.11.2022 Russian Ports to Add 50 Million Tons Capacity in 2022
    28.10.2022 Delo’s Grain Terminal Approved for Exports to China
    19.10.2022 Three Trillion Investment Program for Russian Railways
    18.10.2022 Deputy Head of Rosmorrechflot Appointed
    11.10.2022 Trucks from EU, UK, Norway and Ukraine Banned in Russia
    07.10.2022 Government Allocates 15 Billion to Build 7 Ships
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found

  • Login