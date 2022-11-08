Russian Ports to Add 50 Million Tons Capacity in 2022

Under the Sea Ports Development federal project, the capacity growth of the Russian Sea ports made 19 mn tons during 2021, including mineral fertilizers and agricultural products terminals, Zakhary Dzhioev, Head of the Rf Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport, said in a meeting with RF Premier Mikhail Mishustin on November 8.

This year, the aggregate sea port capacity is to grow by 50 mn tons, he added noting that half of the facilities are already in operation.

The Sea Ports Development federal project is implemented in cooperation with private investors, with the share of federal investment making 15%, the rest is provided by private investors. According to Dzhioev, practically all of the investors have confirmed their obligations.

During 2021, Russia’s sea ports handled 835 mn tons, this year the ports sector is expected to handle almost as much as last year. Oil and products traffic is growing, Dzhioev noted.

He added that cargo flows are shifting from Russia’s Northwest to sea ports located in the South and the Russia Far East. “Together with the Ministry of Transport, we are working to develop international transport corridors,” Dzhioev said adding that the North-South corridor is becoming increasingly popular with shippers.

Photo: RF Government press office