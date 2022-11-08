Russia to Start Building Antarctic Research Vessel in 2023

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of the Russian Federation plans to build a new research vessel for the Antarctic, Minister Alexandr Kozlov said in a governmental meeting RF President Vladimir Putin held on November 3, the Kremlin press office reports.

According to Kozlov, the investment has been assigned in the draft federal budget, and the keel for the vessel is to be laid next year.

The vessel will combine the characteristics of a tanker, an icebreaker, a research, passenger and cargo ship and will be named after the Russian polar explorer Ivan Frolov, he said.

