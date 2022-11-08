Information analysis agency
Продажи автомобилей в октябре 2022 упали на 63%
08.11.2022

Car Sales in Russia Drop 63% YoY in October 2022

    • The sales of new cars and light commercial vehicles in Russia during January-October 2022 dropped 60.8% year-on-year to make some 502.5 thousand units.

    In October alone, 45.2 thousand cars and light commercial vehicles were sold, down 62.8% year-on-year, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) has reported. Month-on-month, car sales declined by 3.1%.

    Lada remained the leader of the Russian car market in October 2022 with its sales down 25.1% year-on-year to 19.1 thousand units.

    Haval climbed to the second position with 4.4 thousand units sold, down 7.8% year-on-year. Month-on-month, the Chinese brand increased sales in Russia by 29% while Lada was down 7.2%.

    GAZ commercial vehicles continue to rate the third selling 3.9 thousand units, down 33.5% year-on-year.

    KIA was the fourth with 3.3 thousand cars sold in October, down 71.5% year-on-year.

    Russia’s UAZ entered the Top 5 rating the fifth with more than 3.3 thousand cars sold, down 15.9% year-on-year.

    Very few brands sold in the Russian market demonstrated positive dynamics in October, the few exceptions being Infiniti (up 51%) and Lifan (up 50%).


