Okhotsk Port to Undergo Modernization

Okhotsk Commercial Port Ltd has received the status of a resident of the Nikolaevsk territory of advanced development to implement a project aimed at modernizing the existing sea port in the settlement of Okhotsk in Khabarovsk Kray the Russian Far East.

According to Far East and Arctic Development Corporation, the investment into the project will amount to 52.9 mn rubles ($859.7 thousand), the modernization is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

According to Marat Khaliullin, MD of Okhotsk Commercial Port Ltd, the modernization project will allow of improving vessel handling performance and increasing the port cargo capacity up to more than 300,000 tons.

The modernized port will be capable of handling gold ore mined by one of the largest mining companies in the Russian Far East as well as socially important cargo, first and foremost coal to provide heating of the settlement of Okhotsk in winter, he added.

Besides, the port will start handling new commodity types. Thus, reefer containers will be installed to store fish products in the port.

The modernization project envisaged upgrading the quayside as well as acquiring additional equipment such as a truck-mounted crane and installing dust and wind screns, sprinkling systems, and waste treatment facilities.