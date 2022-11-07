New Terminal Inaugurated in Primorsky Kray

Dobroflot Group has put into operation a fishery terminal and a reefer logistics terminal on the Bolshoy Kamen advanced development territory in Primorsky Kray, the company said in a statement.

The Yuzhnaya Liflyandia terminal has a 120 meter long deep water berth that was reconstructed in 2021-2022 and is now capable of accommodating reefer vessels with a capacity of up 5,500 tons and other vessels with a draft of up to 7 meters.

Next to the quayside, a reefer warehouse for 15,000 tons of fish products and a 5,000 sqm dry warehouse were built. The logistics terminal has a container yard for 500 TEU and rails.

The investment into the project exceeded 1 bn rubles ($16.3 mn).

The next stage of development envisages adding 300 TEU of container terminal capacity.

Photo: courtesy of Dobroflot