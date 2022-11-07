Information analysis agency
Новый этап реконструкции Волго-Донского канала
07.11.2022

New Phase of Volga-Don Shipping Canal Reconstruction Approved

    • The Main Department of State Expertise of the Russian Federation has approved of the project of the new stage of the Volga-Don shipping canal modernization.

    The project envisages reconstruction of hydraulic system No4, which is part of the Volga section of the canal, dense with sluices. Hydraulic system No4 located in Svetloyarsk region of Volgograd Oblast is designed for maintaining the water level and enabling vessel passage.

    The hydraulic system includes lock No4 with a spillway, two soil dams and the shipping canal. The modernization project envisages modernizing the hydromechanical equipment of the lock, its gates and also adjacent buildings.


