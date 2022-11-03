Information analysis agency
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Открыто движение поездов к ТЛЦ «Уральский» в Екатеринбурге
03.11.2022

“Ural” Nuclear Icebreaker Competes Sea Trials

    • The 22220 Design nuclear icebreaker “Ural” built at St. Petersburg’s Baltic Shipyard has completed sea trials and is back at the yard, United Shipbuilding Corporation reports.

    During the two weeks that the vessel spent in the Gulf of Finland the yard team together with the crew tested its speed and maneuverability, checked the onboard mechanisms, the automation systems, the communication and navigation equipment, the steam pipe turbine, the electric propulsion systems, the anchor and steering gear, etc.

    After Baltic Shipyard complete addressing the deficiencies found during the trials, the icebreaker will set sail to her home port of Murmansk where she will be delivered to the customer.

    The 22220 Design is the world’s most powerful icebreaker. The vessels built to this project will be deployed mainly to provide round the year assistance to commercial shipping in the Western Arctic.

    Technical details of Project 22220:

    • Deep displacement: 33,540 tons
    • Length overall: 173.3 m
    • Beam overall: 34 m
    • Amidships height to upper deck: 15.2 m
    • Draft on design waterline: 10.5 m
    • Minimum operating draft: 8.55 m
    • Maximum operating ice thickness: 2.8 m
    • Nuclear power plant includes the RITM-200 reactor unit with a capacity: 175 MW
    • Steam turbine unit with an output: 72 MW
    • Crew: 75 persons
    • Life cycle: 40 years.

    The keel laying ceremony for the “Ural” icebreaker was held at Baltic Yard on May 25, 2016, the launching ceremony took place on May 25, 2019.

    Photo: United Shipbuilding Corp.


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    02.09.2022
    Vyborg Shipyard Cuts Steel for Diesel Icebreaker
    August 31, Vyborg Shipyard started cutting steel for a new Project 21900M2 icebreaker, Hull […]
    IcebreakersShipbuildingSteel cuttingVyborg Shipyard
    0
    28.03.2022
    Heavylift Cargo for Akkuyu Power Plant
    ZiO-Podolsk, part of Rosatom’s machine building division Atomenergomash, has manufactured and dispatched the first […]
    AkkuyuHeavyliftNuclearNuclear power plant
    0
    14.07.2022
    Nuclear Reactor for Yakutia Icebreaker Loaded for Delivery
    ZiO Podolsk, part of Rosatom Corporation, has loaded for delivery a second RITM-200 onboard […]
    HeavyliftIcebreakersNuclearRosatom
    0
    31.08.2022
    China to Build Floating Arctic Nuclear Power Plant Hulls for Russia
    A keel-laying ceremony for an Arctic floating nuclear power plant based on the RITM-200 […]
    ArcticChinaFloating power plantNuclear
    0
    07.10.2022
    Rosmorport to Modernize Four Icebreakers
    Rosmorport, the RF governmental agency responsible for sea port property and services, will modernize […]
    IcebreakersModernizationRosmorport
    0
    17.01.2022
    “Sibir” Nuclear Icebreaker Heads Arctic
    On January 13 the first serial universal nuclear icebreaker “Sibir” operated by Atomflot set […]
    ArcticIcebreakersNuclearRosatomflot
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    11.11.2022 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Up 0.2% in January-October 2022
    09.11.2022 Block Train Service to Krasnodar for APR Imports
    09.11.2022 Russian, Kazakh and Turkmen Operators to Develop Joint North-South Rail Services
    03.11.2022 Global Ports NW Handles New Direct China – Russia Service
    02.11.2022 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in September 2022
    02.11.2022 Russia – China Deep Sea Service via Istanbul Launched
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    08.11.2022 Russian Ports to Add 50 Million Tons Capacity in 2022
    28.10.2022 Delo’s Grain Terminal Approved for Exports to China
    19.10.2022 Three Trillion Investment Program for Russian Railways
    18.10.2022 Deputy Head of Rosmorrechflot Appointed
    11.10.2022 Trucks from EU, UK, Norway and Ukraine Banned in Russia
    07.10.2022 Government Allocates 15 Billion to Build 7 Ships
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found

  • Login