“Ural” Nuclear Icebreaker Competes Sea Trials

The 22220 Design nuclear icebreaker “Ural” built at St. Petersburg’s Baltic Shipyard has completed sea trials and is back at the yard, United Shipbuilding Corporation reports.

During the two weeks that the vessel spent in the Gulf of Finland the yard team together with the crew tested its speed and maneuverability, checked the onboard mechanisms, the automation systems, the communication and navigation equipment, the steam pipe turbine, the electric propulsion systems, the anchor and steering gear, etc.

After Baltic Shipyard complete addressing the deficiencies found during the trials, the icebreaker will set sail to her home port of Murmansk where she will be delivered to the customer.

The 22220 Design is the world’s most powerful icebreaker. The vessels built to this project will be deployed mainly to provide round the year assistance to commercial shipping in the Western Arctic.

Technical details of Project 22220:

Deep displacement: 33,540 tons

Length overall: 173.3 m

Beam overall: 34 m

Amidships height to upper deck: 15.2 m

Draft on design waterline: 10.5 m

Minimum operating draft: 8.55 m

Maximum operating ice thickness: 2.8 m

Nuclear power plant includes the RITM-200 reactor unit with a capacity: 175 MW

Steam turbine unit with an output: 72 MW

Crew: 75 persons

Life cycle: 40 years.

The keel laying ceremony for the “Ural” icebreaker was held at Baltic Yard on May 25, 2016, the launching ceremony took place on May 25, 2019.

Photo: United Shipbuilding Corp.