Global Ports NW Handles New Direct China – Russia Service

Global Ports’ container terminals in Northwest Russia have started handling a new regular direct China – Russia service kinking the Russian Baltic with Qingdao, Lianyungang, Taicang and Nansha in China.

Ust-Luga Container Terminal in the port of Ust-Luga served the first vessel call as the 1,700 TEU “USG Zurich” delivered 20’ and 40’ units laden with a variety of commodities and then proceeded to First Container Terminal in St. Petersburg to be loaded with export designated containers.

The monthly service is operated by Transmasters Ltd. The transit time makes 45 days.

Global Ports expect that the Group’s terminals will receive vessel calls on the new service on a regular basis.

Photo: courtesy of Global Ports