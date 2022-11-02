Information analysis agency
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Новый deep sea сервис Россия – Китай через Суэцкий канал
02.11.2022

Russia – China Deep Sea Service via Istanbul Launched

    • FESCO has launched a new deep sea service between Russia and China via the Suez Canal and the Black Sea, the group said in a statement.

    The service branded FESCO Black Sea Service (FBSS) offers fortnightly sailings by the route: Novorossiysk — Istanbul — Shekou — Ningbo — Shanghai — Qingdao and back.

    The transit time from China to Istanbul where containers are transshipped is 30-35 days, and that to Novorossiysk makes 40-45 days. The service is aimed mainly for shipping consumer goods.

    This is the first regular deep sea service between Russia and China using Istanbul as a transshipment hub, FESCO stressed.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


  • Statistics and Analysis for All RF Sea Ports and Terminals


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    31.08.2022
    China to Build Floating Arctic Nuclear Power Plant Hulls for Russia
    A keel-laying ceremony for an Arctic floating nuclear power plant based on the RITM-200 […]
    ArcticChinaFloating power plantNuclear
    0
    14.04.2022
    FESCO Offers Expanded Black Sea Service
    FESCO has announced expanding its marine service between the ports Istanbul and Novorossiysk branded […]
    FESCO NovorossiyskServiceTurkey
    0
    16.09.2022
    First Block Train with Goods from Viet Nam Using Smart Contracts
    Russian Railways and FESCO Transport Group have launched the first block train carrying goods […]
    Block trainFESCO Russian RailwaysSmart contract
    0
    14.02.2022
    New Rail Service from St. Petersburg to Russian Far East via Moscow
    FESCO Transportation Group has announced launching a new regular train service from St. Petersburg […]
    Block trainFESCO MoscowRussian Far East
    0
    15.04.2022
    Reefer Service from Belarus to Asia
    FESCO Transportation Group and Belarussian state-owned Belintertrans, the official freight forwarder of Belarussian Railways, […]
    AsiaFESCO ReeferБеларусь
    0
    10.06.2022
    LCL to Russia from Ganzhou and Xian
    RTSB-RUS has started delivering LCL cargo by rail from Ganzhou and Xian in China […]
    ChinaLCLRTSB-RUS
    0


  •  


  • customs statistics




    • Container Shipping Show All
    11.11.2022 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Up 0.2% in January-October 2022
    09.11.2022 Block Train Service to Krasnodar for APR Imports
    09.11.2022 Russian, Kazakh and Turkmen Operators to Develop Joint North-South Rail Services
    03.11.2022 Global Ports NW Handles New Direct China – Russia Service
    02.11.2022 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in September 2022
    02.11.2022 Russia – China Deep Sea Service via Istanbul Launched
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    08.11.2022 Russian Ports to Add 50 Million Tons Capacity in 2022
    28.10.2022 Delo’s Grain Terminal Approved for Exports to China
    19.10.2022 Three Trillion Investment Program for Russian Railways
    18.10.2022 Deputy Head of Rosmorrechflot Appointed
    11.10.2022 Trucks from EU, UK, Norway and Ukraine Banned in Russia
    07.10.2022 Government Allocates 15 Billion to Build 7 Ships
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found

  • Login