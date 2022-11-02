Russia – China Deep Sea Service via Istanbul Launched

FESCO has launched a new deep sea service between Russia and China via the Suez Canal and the Black Sea, the group said in a statement.

The service branded FESCO Black Sea Service (FBSS) offers fortnightly sailings by the route: Novorossiysk — Istanbul — Shekou — Ningbo — Shanghai — Qingdao and back.

The transit time from China to Istanbul where containers are transshipped is 30-35 days, and that to Novorossiysk makes 40-45 days. The service is aimed mainly for shipping consumer goods.

This is the first regular deep sea service between Russia and China using Istanbul as a transshipment hub, FESCO stressed.

Photo: courtesy of FESCO