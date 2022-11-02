New China – Novorossiysk Ro-Ro Service

TMBC Logistics has announced the launch of a new ro-ro service between Qingdao and Lianyungang in China and Novorossiysk in Russia.

In October this year, 7,000 cubic meters of ro-ro equipment was delivered to Lianyungang, another 15,000 cubic meters of construction and road maintenance machinery is to be shipped to Qingdao at the end of November.

TMBCL offers delivery from China to Novorossiysk directly or with transshipment in Turkey with a transit time of 40-45 days. The service is planned as monthly. The terminal in Novorossiysk is Novoroslesexport.