Additional Vessel Relocated from Novorossiysk to Serve Kaliningrad

The universal dry cargo vessel “Sparta II” has completed her passage from Novorossiysk to Baltiysk in Kaliningrad region to be play the service between St. Petersburg and the enclave, the vessel operator Oboronlogistics said.

The Ro-Ro/Lo-Lo “Sparta II” can transport practically any type of cargo. The 122 m LOA and 18.7 m beam vessel has a cargo hold and decks to carry containers and ro-ro cargo while 60 ton capacity deck cranes allow of loading and unloading operations in both ro-ro and lo-lo modes.

The 8,000 dwt “Sparta II” has a draft of 7 meters and a speed of 11 knots, when fully loaded.